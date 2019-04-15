Case dismissed against former Oskaloosa officer accused of assault

The case against a former Oskaloosa police officer accused of domestic abuse/assault and harassment has been dismissed.

Janay Pritchett was accused in May 2018 of kicking her girlfriend in the chest, pulling a knife on her and cutting the left side of her neck and threatening to shoot her during an argument.

Pritchett was charged with domestic abuse/assault while displaying or using a weapon first offense, domestic abuse/assault second offense and first-degree harassment.

The case originated in Mahaska County but was later transferred to Poweshiek County.

On Monday, Timothy Dille, Prosecuting Attorney of Poweshiek County, filed a motion to dismiss the case, saying "The victim, in this case, has left the State of Iowa and has communicated to the State of Iowa that she has no intention of returning to testify in this matter and it is her desire that the charges be dismissed."

The court agreed and the charges were dismissed.