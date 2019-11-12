Former President Jimmy Carter recovering at hospital following surgery

Former President Jimmy Carter is recovering following surgery to remove pressure on his brain from subdural hematoma.

FILE-In this Monday, Oct. 7, 2019 file photo, Former President Jimmy Carter answers questions during a news conference at a Habitat for Humanity project, in Nashville, Tenn. Carter has been hospitalized after an another fall at his home in Plains, Ga. A statement from The Carter Center says Carter suffered "a minor pelvic fracture" on Monday, Oct. 21 but remains in good spirits and looks forward to recovering at home. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey, File)

The Carter Center said the 95-year-old former president has not had any complications from the procedure.

"President Carter will remain in the hospital as long as advisable for observation," the Carter Center said in a statement.

The procedure is meant to resolve bleeding due to his recent falls, Carter's spokesperson said Monday.

Carter has fallen at least three times this year. The first incident, in the spring, required hip replacement surgery. He hit his head falling again on Oct. 6 and received 14 stitches, but still traveled to Nashville, Tennessee, to help build a Habitat for Humanity home shortly thereafter. And he was briefly hospitalized after fracturing his pelvis on Oct. 21.