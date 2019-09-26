Carson King writes thank you note to those who have donated

Carson King, 23, pictured with the sign he held up in the audience of ESPN's College GameDay in Ames before the annual Cy-Hawk football game. He has raised hundreds of thousands of dollars for the University of Iowa Stead Family Children's Hospital as a result (KCCI)
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) — Almost $2 million has been raised since Carson King held up a sign asking for 'beer money' at the Cy-Hawk game on Sept. 13.

King released a thank you note on Facebook Thursday afternoon, thanking everyone who has donated to his fundraiser.

He stated in the letter, "I don't really have the words to describe my feelings as this fundraiser has taken off. I am forever grateful for the generosity of tens of thousands of people who have felt compelled to donate."

The donation period ends on September 30th.

 