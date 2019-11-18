Carson King to speak at Cedar Rapids school Monday

Carson King will speak to students at Taft Middle School in Cedar Rapids Monday morning.

The Iowa State fan raised millions for the University of Iowa Stead Family Childen's Hospital with a fundraiser that started with a sign for beer money. He captured the attention of the nation when he held the sign up at the Cy-Hawk game in September.

On Monday, he's set to talk to students about what he's learned over the past few months.

He'll talk to students about the difference one person can make. He'll also talk about the power of social media and making mistakes, regarding his past controversial tweets that became a headline during his fundraiser.

The assembly starts at 8 a.m.

The school will also be selling T-shirts as a fundraiser for the Stead Family Children's Hospital.