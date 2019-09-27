Carson King to hold benefit concert to hopefully reach $2 million goal

Carson King is making one more effort before the end of the month to raise money for sick children.

King is the Iowa State fan who held up a sign at the Cy-Hawk game almost two weeks ago asking for beer money.

He will be holding a benefit concert Monday evening at the Horizon Events Center in Clive. It will include musicians from here in Iowa with all of the proceeds going to the University of Iowa Stead Family Children's Hospital.

King set a goal to raise $2 million by the end of the month. He tweeted today that he had over $1.9 million.