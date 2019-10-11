Carson king donates more than $3 million to Univ. of Iowa Stead Family Children's Hospital

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Carson King donated the money he raised for the University of Iowa Stead Family Children's Hospital in Iowa City.
Carson King donated $3 million to the University of Iowa Stead Family Children's Hospital (GRAY TV)
The Cyclone fan first gained national attention for holding a sign asking for beer money on ESPN at the Cy-Hawk game last month in Ames. Instead of keeping the online donations, Carson chose to start a fundraiser for the hospital through his Venmo account.
In total, $3 million came in, including matching donations from Venmo and Anheuser-Busch.
We Did It! Thank you to all the Local Busch Light Distributors across the state for the final $41,000.00, making this last push possible! 3 Million Dollars for @UIchildrens! #ForTheKids pic.twitter.com/GvrsSPoahP— Carson King (@CarsonKing2) October 2, 2019