Carson king donates more than $3 million to Univ. of Iowa Stead Family Children's Hospital

Carson King donated the money he raised for the University of Iowa Stead Family Children's Hospital in Iowa City.

The Cyclone fan first gained national attention for holding a sign asking for beer money on ESPN at the Cy-Hawk game last month in Ames. Instead of keeping the online donations, Carson chose to start a fundraiser for the hospital through his Venmo account.

In total, $3 million came in, including matching donations from Venmo and Anheuser-Busch.