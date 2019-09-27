Carson King to be Grand Marshal for Ottumwa Oktoberfest parade

Ottumwa Oktoberfest organizers announced Carson King will be the parade's Grand Marshal on Oct. 5.

"Carson truly embodies the spirit of giving back and has inspired 10’s of thousands of people to do the same! We’d like to recognize him for his dedication to the University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital and will have several local kids who have been patients there recognized as honorary Grand Marshals in the parade," organizers said in a Facebook post.

King held up a sign asking for beer money during the Cy-Hawk game in Ames. Thousands of dollars in donations poured into his Venmo account and announced he would donate the money to the University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital in Iowa City.