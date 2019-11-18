Carson King talks to Cedar Rapids students about life lessons

Carson King spoke to students at Taft Middle School Monday in Cedar Rapids about life lessons and coming back.

Carson King talks to students at Taft Middle School in Cedar Rapids. (KCRG)

King is the Iowa State Cyclones fan who put up a sign asking for beer money before the Cy-Hawk game in September. Millions of dollars came in which he donated the to University of Iowa Stead Family Children's Hospital in Iowa City.

King said he has learned a lot the past few months from the experience. He talked about positive impact but also the mistakes after controversial tweets in his past surfaced.

"I hate that people focus on the negative and the past mistakes," he told students. "I focus on the now and the future."

The school also sold T-shirts as a fundraiser for the children's hospital.