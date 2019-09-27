RAGBRAI to donate $50,000 to Carson King's fundraiser

RAGBRAI announced Friday morning that it's donating $50,000 to Carson King's fundraiser for the University of Iowa Stead Family Children's Hospital.

King is the Iowa State fan who held up a sign asking for beer money during the Cy-Hawk game in Ames earlier in September. After thousands of dollars in donations started pouring into his Venmo account, he announced he would donate the money to the University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital in Iowa City.

A post on RAGBRAI's Facebook page said, "AGBRAI appreciates the generosity shown by Carson King, who, through his fundraising, has inspired others with his passion and dedication for helping those in need. In support of his efforts, #RAGBRAI is naming the University of Iowa Stead Family Children's Hospital as our charitable cause for the upcoming RAGBRAI events. Through the proceeds from these events, RAGBRAI will pledge $50,000 toward their $2,000,000 goal."

Venmo and Anheuser-Busch announced they would match his donations to the children's hospital.

However, Busch Beer announced it was cutting its ties with King after a Des Moines Register reporter found tweets he published eight years ago that were reportedly racially insensitive. The newspaper said the reporter no longer works there.

RAGBRAI stands for the Register's Annual Great Bicycle Ride Across Iowa. Two employees for the newspaper started it in 1973.