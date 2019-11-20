Carson King rings bells for Salvation Army

Carson King just can't stop raising money.

Carson King rings bells for the Salvation Army outside of a grocery store in the Des Moines area. (KCCI)

On Wednesday, he chose to raise money in a more traditional fashion. He rang bells for the Salvation Army outside of a grocery store in Des Moines.

People stopped by to donate in addition to shaking King's hand and take pictures.

"It's been cool...just anything I can do to help out the Salvation Army. It's great," King said in an interview with station KCCI.

King is the Iowa State fan whose beer sign gained national attention during the Cy-Hawk game in September. He raised more than $3 million for the University of Iowa Stead Family Children's Hospital.

The Salvation Army says one-third of its annual budget is raised through the holiday Red Kettle campaign

