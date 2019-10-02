Carson King reflects on what he learned during fundraiser

Carson King is donating nearly $3 million dollars to the University of Iowa's Stead Family Children's Hospital.

The money started pouring in after the Cyclone fan showed a sign asking for beer money on ESPN before the Cy-Hawk football game in Ames last month.

UIHC says it is now up to King to decide exactly where that money will go at the hospital. The hospital says this fundraiser was one of the largest it's ever seen in terms of the number of donors. It's still working out a date for King to come to Iowa City to present the money and for its staff to officially thank him.

