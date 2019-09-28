Carson King participates in The Wave

A sign that first started out as a joke asking for beer money has turned into a fundraiser that has raised more than $2 million for the University of Iowa Stead Family Children's Hospital.

Carson King, who started the campaign two weeks ago, was greeted with cheers and hugs from Iowa fans during Saturday's game against Middle Tennessee State.

"The impact that he's had on so many lives with the families, it goes so far, it does so much for them," said University of Iowa student Colton Musser.

King joined Iowa fans in The Wave after the first quarter. It was a heartfelt moment.

"It was great," said King. "It was totally worth it."

"All the crazy stuff going on in our world right now, here's a really nice thing," said Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz.

The fundraiser will go through the end of the month.