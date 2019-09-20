Carson King gets year supply of Busch Light with face on the can

After a sign asking for beer money at the Cy-Hawk game last Saturday brought in hundreds of thousand dollars in donations, Carson King's story is getting a lot sweeter.

Carson King, 23, held up this sign at the Cy-Hawk game on Saturday and got $6,000 in donations. That money is now going toward a special cause. (KCCI)

In a Facebook and Twitter post on Friday, Busch Beer said it's sending a year's supply of beer to King and his face will be on the cans.

"Hey Carson, we said we’d send you a year’s worth of Busch Light, but first we had to make sure the cans were fit for a King," the Facebook post said. Let us know where to send the truck."

Hey @CarsonKing2, we said we'd send you a year's worth of Busch Light, but first we had to make sure the cans were fit for a King. Let us know where to send the truck. #IowaLegend

During an interview on Good America Friday, Carson King said the amount in his Venmo account rose to $157,000. Matching donations from Busch Beer and Venmo mean the hospital will get at least $471,000.

King held a sign up at the Cy-Hawk game last weekend which read, "Busch Light Supply Needs Replenished ~Venmo~ Carson-King-25" during the broadcast of ESPN's College GameDay.

King, 23, said instead of using the money to buy more beer, he plans to donate all the money to the University of Iowa Stead Family Children's Hospital.

Two companies have responded to King's generous plan with matching donations. The first was Busch Beer, tweeting that it would match whatever King collects. Now, the online money transfer service Venmo has added its matching donation to the total.