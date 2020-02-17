Carson King forms the Carson King Foundation, launches Carson Speaks lecture series

Carson King announced he is launching the Carson King Foundation.

The 24-year-old gained the public's attention in September after holding a sign asking for more beer money during ESPN's College Gameday. It turned into a fundraiser for the University of Iowa Stead Family Children's Hospital. He ended up raising more than $3 million.

King says after handing over the check, he did not want the fundraising to end. King announced the foundation at the beginning of February on Twitter.

Four people are on the board, including King and his mother. King says he hopes the handprint logo he designed inspires others to leave their prints all over the world. The logo design includes the Cyclone colors recognition of the Iowa wave.

According to the foundation's website, it will help Iowa communities set up fundraisers for people in need, as well as hospital foundations, food banks, and shelter groups.

King also announced a lecture series, Carson Speaks. He'll go around to different Iowa schools, and talk about the impact of social media.