Carson King announces total of $2.9 million raised for Univ. of Iowa Children's Hospital

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Carson King's beer-money-begging-turned-donation-drive has officially ended, and he announced his final total this afternoon.
The University of Iowa Stead Family Children's Hospital will stand to receive $2,959,336 from Carson's efforts via donations to his Venmo account and matching donations from Anheuser-Busch and Venmo.
“The funds will help us provide the best care possible for our patients,” Suresh Gunasekaran, CEO, University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics, and associate vice president, University of Iowa Health Care, said, in a statement. “We are grateful to be part of such a spontaneous, remarkable occurrence that brought together so many people. One simple act of kindness sparked a nationwide cause behind which we could all unite – helping children heal.”
King will be able to decide how specifically the hospital should direct the funds.
King posted a thank you note to his Twitter account on Monday, saying that the last few weeks had been life-changing for him.
"I wish I could thank every single person who has donated individually - I never imagined that a sign on College GameDay would lead to this tidal wave of support for kids in need," King said.
Read his full twitter statement below:
