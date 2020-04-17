Carson King Foundation teams up with "Iowa Love" for COVID-19 fundraiser

The Carson King Foundation is teaming up with clothing and goods brand "Iowa Love" to raise money for organizations that are serving those whose mental health has been most affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The fundraiser is aimed to help families and children whose mental health has been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, especially after Governor Reynolds's announcement that schools would be closed the rest of the year on Friday.

Carson King stated, “I would like parents to know that if they or their children are experiencing abnormal mental behavior during these especially challenging times, there are resources available to help by phone or online. We are hoping to do our part to bring awareness to and help fund these invaluable programs especially now that schools in Iowa will not be reopening this school year.”

On Monday, April 20th, "Iowa Love" will be releasing a limited edition t-shirt where 100% of proceeds will be donated to the Carson King Foundation. The Limited Edition: Carson King Foundation “Iowa love” T-Shirt can be purchased online, https://iowalove.org/products/limited-edition-carson-king-foundation-iowa-love-t-shirt-fundraiser, through May 8th.

The Carson King Foundation was created to help children and families in times of need. With the COVID-19 pandemic, the foundation has been identifying organizations and that are helping families during this time and this is where the fundraiser money will go to.

William Heathershaw, who created “Iowa love”, said, “I followed Carson’s story unfold daily, I couldn’t stop thinking that Carson especially personified “Iowa love”. And lo and behold, a photo was snapped of Carson posing with legendary Hawkeye and Super Bowl Champion Dallas Clark - with Dallas wearing an “Iowa love” shirt! I took that as a sign to reach out to Carson and here we are today.”