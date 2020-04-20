Carson King Foundation launching t-shirt fundraiser to help Iowans impacted by COVID-19

The Carson King Foundation is launching a t-shirt fundraiser Monday to help Iowans impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

It's part of a partnership with the group "Iowa Love." They are selling limited-edition t-shirts.

The money raised will go to nonprofits who provide mental health services for those impacted in the pandemic.

King is known for his sign which raised millions of dollars for the University of Iowa Steady Family Children's hospital in Iowa City.

The shirts are available through May 8th.

