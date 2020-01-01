Cars get trapped in tumbleweeds on Washington state highway

A Washington highway was closed in both directions Tuesday night after several cars were trapped in tumbleweeds.

YakTriNews reports the Washington State Patrol announced via Twitter at about 6:30 p.m. that drivers on State Route 240 should be aware of the tumbleweeds.

Trooper Sarah Clasen told KAPP-KVEW that vehicles were trapped in a pile of tumbleweeds that stood up to 15 feet tall. The Department of Transportation used snow plows to clear the scene.

Another trooper said Wednesday that one abandoned car that was trapped in the tumbleweeds was found at daylight but no one was inside.

No injuries were reported.