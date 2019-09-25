Cars dug up, removed from near banks of Cedar River

In just two days, workers with a nonprofit group found and removed about a dozen cars near the Cedar River in Cedar Rapids.

Crews remove abandoned cars near the Cedar River in Cedar Rapids in September 2019. (Courtesy: Living Lands and Waters)

The cars were abandoned and unable to be driven, sitting on public property in the woods along the Sac and Fox Trail.

Volunteers with the Illinois-based organization Living Lands and Waters estimated the cars had been there for at least 50 years before they were dug up last Thursday and Friday.

“We’re looking at a lot of digging up the soil right along the Cedar banks to remove these cars that have, slowly, over time, had more and more soil pile up on top of them,” Dan Breidenstein, the multimedia specialist and program coordinator for Living Lands and Waters said.

Breidenstein said he didn’t know exactly why the cars ended up near the Cedar River.

But Brian Soenen, the founder of a Marion-based river cleanup group, Iowa Project AWARE, said finding cars in or near rivers is common.

"It would be very difficult to find a stretch of a river in Iowa that doesn't have a car or several cars along it,” Soenen said.

Soenen said decades ago, people would line old cars along river banks to try to prevent those banks from moving and keep water out of the floodplain.

“Typically all that does is move the problem downstream and makes it somebody else's problem, or it just doesn't work,” Soenen said.

Though people aren't putting cars by rivers like they used to, cleanup groups said it's time to get them out.

"Rivers are incredible wildlife corridors,” Soenen said. “They're some of the last true wilderness that we have in Iowa."

Living Lands and Waters said the cars they picked up headed to a Cedar Rapids metal recycling center to be disposed of.