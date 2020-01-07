Carnegie-Stout Library has success in increasing public engagement

Officials at the Carnegie-Stout Public Library said that efforts in recent years to increase public engagement with the facility have been successful.

Stacks in the non-fiction section at the Carnegie-Stout Public Library in Dubuque on Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020 (Maggie Wedlake/KCRG)

Susan Henricks, director at the library, said the organization began the effort in 2015 with the goal of improving the facility and increasing outreach in the community.

They created space for a 3D printer, a recording room and offered other amenities. The program also focused on involvement in the community. The library started programs at various grade schools as well as after school programs like the Boys and Girls Club.

The initiatives also eliminated late fees, which Henricks said increased library visitors.

“It works. We had an increase in the number of library card sign-ups," Hendricks said. "We're very pleased with the way that has gone and that we're able to increase access to the library and resources."

Henricks said that the library has had no financial drawbacks to eliminating late fees since most of the late fee amounts typically went to the city. Thus, the city budget took a small hit, rather than the library.

Other changes to help increase accessibility include checkout of nontraditional items like virtual reality goggles, baking pans, and workout kits.

Officials are hoping to get started on their next round of initiatives in the next month. The plan is set to be put together by July and will account for the next three to five years at the library.