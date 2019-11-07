The Cedar Rapids Planning Commission voted on Thursday to recommend rezoning and change the City’s Future Land Use Map to the city council so Cargill could build a rail yard near Stewart Road.

Cargill's plans for a rail yard move forward

This comes after the company was asked by the council to switch up their plans for the company to build the lot, which would hold 200 cars, earlier this year.

“Without rail, our business would not be able to operate,” said Cargill Facility Manager Dan Pulis. “Our company transports 70% of our product by rail.”

Pulis said he has been working on this project for about a year but he was again met by the tune of anger neighbors.

“I believe that putting an industrial intrusion into this neighborhood is a betrayal of the promise that you made to me, my wife and my family,” said Rob Hogg who lives near the proposed project.

“I won’t be able to see it, but I’ll be able to hear it and smell the pollutions,” said Mary McBride who lives less than a mile from the land.

A number of people spoke Thursday about impacts on the environment, runoff into Prairie Park Fishery, but the city and Pulis said tests have been conducted to ensure that won’t be an issue.

The council will hold a public hearing on November 19th.

