Cargill rail yard project earns final approval from Cedar Rapids city council

Over the last several months, Cedar Rapids city council members have heard several hours’ worth of impassioned public comment about a proposed Cargill rail yard in a southeast Cedar Rapids neighborhood.

Cedar Rapids city council members approved a proposed Cargill rail yard during a crowded meeting on Dec. 17, 2019. (MARY GREEN/KCRG)

At their meeting Tuesday, those council members determined they had heard enough to officially give the project the green light.

The project required council members to rezone a 17-acre plot next to the Prairie Park Fishery in a series of three votes. The third and final vote passed Tuesday, 8-1, with the lone “no” vote coming from outgoing at-large council member Susie Weinacht.

For more than a year, Cargill has tried to build a rail yard in the area, but the location has changed twice as plans stalled. Now the company plans to put the rail yard less than two miles from its corn milling facility, and the 12-track yard would fit up to 200 freight cars.

Neighbors' concerns include noise, the environmental impact, and the potential for flooding in the area.

As part of the rezoning, Cargill has agreed to conditions that the city said would address and mitigate these worries, including building buffers between the yard and the neighborhood and restricting activity to the period between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m.

Tuesday’s vote stirred up much interest from both supporters and opponents of the rail yard, with a standing-room-only crowd filling council chambers at city hall in downtown Cedar Rapids, despite extra seating having been brought in for the meeting.

Thirty people spoke on the issue during the public comment period of the meeting, with 18 of them voicing their opposition to it and 11 showing their support over more than an hour-and-a-half-long period.

Much of the neighbors’ concerns Tuesday dealt not just with Cargill building the rail yard near their homes, but also in a floodplain near the Cedar River.

“It is arbitrary, capricious and unreasonable to say the city wants to protect rail infrastructure from flooding elsewhere in the city but then turn around the sell and develop land in the floodplain for purposes of rail infrastructure that will be exposed to significant flood damage when it floods again,” said State Senator Rob Hogg, who lives near the rail yard site.

Other neighbors said despite their pleas Tuesday and at past meetings, they felt they were wasting their time.

"It appears that the majority of city council has already made their decision,” said Tonya Sotelo, who also lives near the rail yard site.

Nine Cargill employees testified to their company’s need for the rail yard, an argument that had been brought up in previous meetings.

"This will allow us to continue to thrive and hopefully grow in Cedar Rapids,” Cargill Build Project Manager Eric Ruttum said.

Many Cargill employees also spoke to their own and the company’s commitment to the city.

"You can ask anyone I work with. I always say, 'Cedar Rapids is where I want to be, and I love this site that Cargill has,'" Cargill employee Kathie Saunders said.

"This past year, we committed nearly $400,000 to multiple, local, nonprofit organizations,” co-worker Andy Hepker added.

But neighbors fired back, saying whether or not Cargill is a good place to work isn’t what Tuesday’s vote was about.

"Cargill has used their economic influence on the city to pit the livelihoods of their employees against the autonomy of the neighborhood,” said Dorothy Hogg, who lives near the rail yard site.

After nearly two hours of public comment, when it was the council’s turn to discuss the matter, only Mayor Brad Hart spoke.

"We will protect prairie fisheries, and we'll work hard to minimize the impact on those who live close by,” he said.

Then he called the council to votes on both the third rezoning reading and the resolution to authorize the development agreement between the city and Cargill, allowing the company to take possession of the currently city-owned rail yard property. Both votes passed, 8-1, with Weinacht the lone opposition both times.

Dan Pulis, the plant manager for Cargill’s corn milling facility, said he’s glad the vote went their way.

"The council saw that we did everything that we could to mitigate any concerns that were brought forward, so really pleased with the vote,” he said, adding that he doesn’t expect construction on the project to start until spring of 2020.

Prairie Park Fishery neighbors said their fight isn’t over, but many of them expressed frustration and a feeling of being let down by their elected city council members after the meeting.

"The council didn't protect us,” said Jeremiah Kenny, who lives near the rail yard. "There's a right way to do things, and there's a wrong way to do things, and I think this was the wrong way to do things."