Cargill protesters voice concerns outside CEO's speaking event

About a dozen protesters rallied in Cedar Rapids Wednesday, as Cargill's CEO David MacLennan spoke at the Cedar Rapids Metro Economic Alliance's annual meeting.

Protesters express their discontent with Cargill's CEO outside of a speech he was giving to the Cedar Rapids Metro Economic Alliance on Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020 (Taylor Holt/KCRG)

The group said they want their presence to be known and they want to have a voice in the building of a rail yard in the Rompot neighborhood. On December 17, 2019, the Cedar Rapids City Council approved Cargill's application to build the railyard.

Activist and "Build Trails, Not Rails" group member Dorothy Hogg said they feel like the council has not listened to them, but they still want their opposition to be known.

"We want them to have conversations with us, and find something that would be better for everyone involved because we do have alternatives that we have talked about as a community, and we've shown these to the city and no, we have not had any dialogue or discussions," Hogg said.

Hogg said the main message they want to get across is that they are unhappy with the practices globally and locally, and will continue to fight this.