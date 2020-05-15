Career experts at Univ. of Iowa talk about what graduates can expect when searching for jobs

Career experts say much of the uncertainty in the job market changes as the CDC updates safety guidelines. KCRG TV-9's Jay Greene talked to the career center at the University of Iowa about what graduates can expect as they search for jobs.

Jay: We are now joined by Angi McKie with the Pomerantz Career Center at the University of Iowa.Thanks so much for being with us. What are graduates seeing as they prepare to get a job?

Angi: We have seen employers who are taking a little bit more time to make decisions or those that have made hiring offers, maybe delaying start dates and things like that. So, more than anything it's just some ambiguity. We are still seeing employers post positions. We've seen more than 500 postings every week coming in since the beginning of kind of getting into this COVID-19 time and this pandemic. So, we are still seeing employers post positions and hiring but it is a little bit slower rate. So students show know, yes, it is uncomfortable to have this ambiguity but there are still some postings out there...there are still opportunities they should be applying to...it might just take a little bit longer to find positions.

Jay: It seems like a lot of employers and hiring managers are using, sort of what we're doing right now, a non-traditional face-to-face communication with zoom. Can students and graduates use that to their advantage?

Angi: For those students that might be more uncomfortable in person, this can be their time to thrive. What we do encourage students to do though, anytime they go to do a phone interview--Zoom, Skype, and alike, you still need to prepare like it is an in-person, you still need to dress professionally, you still need to do your homework and know more about them before you speak to them. Now the advantages are location doesn't matter anymore and we can be located literally around the globe but have communication with each other there are certainly some advantages.

Jay: What is the University of Iowa doing to help guide students more?

Angi: For those that maybe have had internship plan or summer plan changes. We're really encouraging students to not let this time go by without continuing to develop their skills so that might be some doing some volunteer work or picking up some virtual work. We have a lot of added resources on our website that features virtual and remote brief contract work, freelance work. A lot of position is being posted that are virtual and remote. So continue to search for those positions using Handshake at the University of Iowa or Indeed and alike. Use virtual and remote in your keyword searches. Recruiters are going to want to see what did you do during this time. How are you resilient during COVID-19? Did you continue to build those skills during this time or did you watch a bunch of Netflix? How did you choose to react? Then for students who are getting ready to graduate or have graduated, again, it's that resilience and just taking a little bit more time. We've added resources to our website, we're continuing to advise virtually of by phone as I'm sure many career centers are. And then we're personally reaching out to every senior that is graduating right now to touch base with them to see how they're doing and to see how we can assist them.