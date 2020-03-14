The doors to the Anamosa Care Center and Woodland Park Assisted Living Home are locked with a sign posted saying only medical professionals are allowed to enter.

Care facility asks people to send videos to the people stuck inside

That’s in guidance with the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid amid the Coronavirus outbreak.

“It was probably one of the hardest things that we’ve had to do,” said Administrator Casi Strube.

She said they are following the CMS’ visitation guidelines and not letting people in, but it can be hard on residents to not see their family and friends.

“It was a hard decision to make but we also know it was the best one for the safety and protection of our residents,” said Strupe.

After speaking with one of her residents about having to miss a birthday party because of the outbreak across the country. She posted a video on the facility’s Facebook Page holding hands with all of the residents and asking for people to #sharelovenotgerms and for people to send videos to everyone inside.

“I check the Facebook page every hour and we are getting new messages or emails of people want to send grandma and grandpa a video or mom and dad,” she said.

She’s overwhelmed with the dozens of people from out of state and within their community posting videos, but says the restriction impacts facilities across the US and they too need the same attention from the outside world.

“We all want to see you guys, we all want to have you here day-to-day,” she said. “If you can take a few minutes and just send a video of whatever you are doing that day over to any nursing home, it will help.”

The restriction will stay in place until further notice.

