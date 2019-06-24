Carbon monoxide incident prompts evacuation at Marion care facility

Residents and staff at Village Ridge Assisted Living Facility in Marion have been allowed to return the building following a carbon monoxide incident Monday morning.

Fire crews were called to the facility at 365 Marion Boulevard around 8 a.m. Monday morning for carbon monoxide coming from a faulty boiler.

About 80 people were evacuated from the building.

Crews found carbon monoxide in every room of the three-floor building.

The equipment was shut down for repair and the building was fully ventilated, officials said.

No one was hurt. Everyone was allowed back inside once carbon monoxide levels were at zero.