Carberry releases statement regarding 2010 incident

Johnson County Supervisor Mike Carberry is apologizing for comments he made to a coworker in 2010, alluding to her as a hooker and stripper.

The incident in 2010, before he was a Supervisor, led to his departure as Executive Director of the Iowa Renewable Energy Association. According to both Carberry and an unemployment appeal ruling, Carberry told a coworker going through financial issues that her "tricking days were over" and "she could not work the pole as effectively" anymore.

Carberry says the comments were made in jest and that the woman joked back. But the unemployment ruling gives a much different account.

According to the complaint, Carberry continued to make comments to the woman about her ex boyfriend dating his ex girlfriend. After the comments, the "work environment exploded" and "the conversation turned into a shouting match" where the woman threatened to vandalize his car, burn down his house and kill him if Carberry didn't stop.

Carberry, who is running for reelection in November, referred to reports about the incident as "half truths and false news". In a statement on his campaign Facebook page, Carberry added that he apologized at the time and "the apology was sincere then as it is today. I am sorry."

Carberry says he was forced to resign following the incident after the I-Renew board eliminated his position and offered him a part-time job instead. He filed for unemployment benefits but a state board denied those benefits, ruling the resignation was voluntary.

Carberry became the executive director for the association in May 2009, but during Board meeting in March 2010, the Board was considering disincorporation and functioning without an executive director.

The association cited missed deadlines, falsified grant information, and workplace harassment as some of the reasons they wanted to remove Carberry from their staff.

Documents say an incident with a co-employee involved Board involvement in August 2009.

In January 2010, the association discovered Carberry's failure to oversee an employee led to membership forms not being processed for three months.

In March and April 2010, office disruptions involving Carberry prompted the Board to discuss possible organization dissolution.

Carberry’s full statement can be found below.