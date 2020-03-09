Car with wedding dress inside stolen from Cedar Rapids woman

Finding the perfect wedding dress is usually one of the most exciting days for a bride to be, but for Kylee Howell, of Cedar Rapids, that day turned into a headache.

Kylee Howell and her fiance pose for engagement photos. Howell had her wedding dress and the car it was stolen on Saturday, March 7, 2020. (Morgan Wiggins)

Over the weekend in Davenport, Howell and her friends made a day of picking up her dress. Only a few hours later, Howell said not only her dress but the car it was in was gone.

“I had originally went dress shopping and tried on multiples dresses, but was like, ‘oh yeah, hmm, I kind of like it, not really,” Howell said.

Then she said she thought she finally found the perfect one.

“Then I tried this one on and I just started crying and my friends were like okay, this is the one,” Howell said.

After seven years together and two daughters later, Howell and her fiancé started planning to tie the knot.

“We kind of weren’t in a hurry, since we knew we were paying for all of it ourselves, we’ve just been saving,” Howell said.

But, then those plans were put on pause. Howell said while celebrating the day at a friend’s house, she went out to get something out of her car.

“We parked in the front, went in through the front door, was in the house just playing games, hanging out, and then I was like, ‘I need to go to my car and get my glasses,” Howell said.

That’s when Howell said she realized not only her car, but that perfect dress in it, was gone. She said she thought her friends were playing a joke on her.

“I was like, 'well my car is not back there,' and they instantly jumped out of bed and started searching around,” Howell said.

Howell said she called the police and made a report, but she’s still hoping someone will return her dream dress back to her.

“At this point, I am just kind of hoping something will fall into place and something good will come out of this…Obviously I am still excited, I would marry him right now if I could,” Howell said.

As of Monday night, Davenport police still have not been able to locate Howells's car or her wedding dress. The vehicle is a gray 2015 Kia Sorento with Linn County plates. It has an Iowa Hawkeyes sticker on the left side of the rear window.

She said she is hoping insurance will help cover some of the costs, but the loss of the dress is a pretty big financial setback.