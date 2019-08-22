Car to catch Cedar Rapids speeders catches public, city council members by surprise

Cars driving along 33rd Ave. SW in Cedar Rapids on Thursday might not have realized that an unoccupied white Chevrolet Malibu would know if they were speeding.

The Cedar Rapids Police Department's mobile photo radar vehicle sits along 33rd Ave. SW on Aug. 22, 2019. (MARY GREEN/KCRG)

The Cedar Rapids Police Department confirmed to KCRG-TV9 that the Chevy is indeed a mobile photo radar vehicle and replaced a red Jeep that had been previously used for the same purpose — to catch speeders.

Police say it’s used in areas where they receive complaints about speeding and other traffic concerns and that the Chevy has been in operation since 2016, when the red Jeep failed mechanically.

However, police added that the Chevy wasn’t used during pending litigation when all traffic cameras were off.

But now, it’s back, and the car isn’t the only thing that has changed.

The Cedar Rapids Police Department used to publicly post the location of the red Jeep on its website, and amid concerns over the then-new red light and traffic cameras in 2010, police told KCRG-TV9 and The Gazette that they planned on posting where the mobile speed cameras could be found each week.

It's the job of the Cedar Rapids Police Department to catch speeders, and the unmarked car is another tool to do that. The department also doesn't have to let the public know where the car will be.

But because it has alerted the public in the past, KCRG-TV9 wanted to know what changed, but that hasn’t been an easy answer to get.

Cedar Rapids police said Thursday that no one was available for an interview.

But the department’s spokesperson did say, “Often, the decision to where to deploy is made day by day, so we haven’t been publishing a list of locations.”

As far as people not knowing about the switch from the red Jeep to the white sedan, he said, “There have been several social media posts that people have put out there with pictures of the vehicle.”

We also reached out to the Cedar Rapids city council and Mayor Brad Hart to find out if they knew about the new car.

Of the people we heard back from, council members Marty Hoeger, Scott Olson and Ashley Vanorny said they did not know about the new car, while Scott Overland says he did know but didn’t remember when or how he found out.

Cedar Rapids isn’t the only city to use a speed camera car.

Des Moines, Muscatine and Fort Dodge all do as well, but those departments post its location publicly.

Waterloo also has one of these cars and said it would post the location on Facebook, but it hasn’t done so since September of last year.

In Davenport, police place warning signs in the area where the mobile unit is stationed.