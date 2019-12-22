Car struck by semi on Interstate 80 near Colfax early Sunday morning, injuring one

A two-vehicle crash along a stretch of Interstate 80 in central Iowa sent one person to the hospital, according to officials.

At around 1:15 a.m. on Sunday, December 22, 2019, Iowa State Patrol troopers responded to a call regarding a crash near mile marker 157 on Interstate 80 westbound, which is located near Colfax.

Officials said that a 2014 Toyota Camry driven by a 20-year-old from Urbandale was sideways across the westbound lanes of traffic for an unknown reason. A semi-tractortrailer collided with the vehicle.

The driver of the Camry was taken to a Des Moines hospital by air ambulance for treatment of their injuries.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing.