Car reaches speeds of 120 mph during chase, Urbandale police say

A Des Moines man led Urbandale police on a chase on Hickman Road overnight.

At 1:35 a.m. Saturday, an Urbandale officer attempted to pull over Niyomugabo Jean Marie Vioni, 21, for a traffic stop near the 2700 block of 86th Street.

Vioni continued southbound on 86th Street at a low rate of speed, refusing to pull over despite the officer honking the car horn and the car's emergency lights being on. Vioni then turned westbound on Hickman Road.

At the 8800 block of Hickman Road, Vioni gained speed and reached 120 mph in a 55 mph zone.

He crashed the vehicle at Northwest 161 Street and Hickman.

Police arrested Vioni on suspicion of eluding, reckless driving, failure to maintain control, speeding, failure to obey traffic control devices, driving while his license was denied or revoked and violation of financial liability coverage.

He is being held in the Polk County Jail on $4,000 bail.