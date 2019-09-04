Car, motorcycle collide in Marion, sending one person to the hospital

An accident involving a car and a motorcycle resulted in injuries to one of the vehicles' operators, law enforcement officials said Wednesday.

At around 5:15 p.m. on September 4, Marion Police and other emergency responders received a call of a motor vehicle accident near the intersection of Iowa Highway 100 and Munier Road.

According to police, a car operated by Ryan Henkle, 19, of Fremont, collided with a motorcycle after running a stop sign.

The motorcycle driver sustained non-life-threatening injuries in the crash and was taken to St. Luke's Hospital in Cedar Rapids.

Henkle was cited for failure to obey a stop sign.