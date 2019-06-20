Car hits home in Cedar Rapids

Police are on the scene of a car hitting a home in Cedar Rapids.

It happened shortly before midnight on Wednesday at a house in the 1000 block of 1st Avenue Southwest.

Police said officers tried to stop a vehicle.

But the driver refused to stop and ended up rolling into a parked car coming to a rest against the home.

The driver is in the hospital in critical condition.

No one else was in the vehicle.

Police are not releasing any further information at this time.

This a developing story.

