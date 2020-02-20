Car hits deer near Sigourney, sends it flying into another car's windshield, kills driver

Authorities in Keokuk County say a man is dead after a car hit a deer, sending it airborne and through his windshield.

It happened just before 7:05 p.m. Wednesday on Highway 92 just west of Sigourney.

According to the Iowa State Patrol, a car was heading west on Highway 92 when it hit a deer that jumped out in front. The deer went flying into the windshield of a driver heading eastbound, hitting and killing the driver inside.

The Iowa State Patrol identified the driver as Donald Burdick, 45, of North English.

The crash is still under investigation, according to troopers.