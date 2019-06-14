Truck hits 10-year-old riding bike in Waterloo

A 10-year-old boy was taken to the hospital following a crash involving a bicycle.

Police said it happened just before 3:40 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of Vinton and Franklin streets in Waterloo.

A pickup truck, driven by a 53-year-old, was heading east through a green light on Franklin when it the boy, who was riding a bike south, across Franklin.

The boy was taken to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics for his injuries. There's no update on his condition.

Police said the crash is still under investigation. There was no word on charges.