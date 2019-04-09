Car fire causes delays on U.S. Highway 218 near Riverside

A vehicle fire caused traffic disruptions on U.S. Highway 218 near Riverside on Tuesday afternoon, according to Iowa Department of Transportation traffic data.

Photos sent to KCRG-TV9 by viewers showed a four-door car fully engulfed in flames in the northbound lanes of Highway 218. Iowa DOT traffic information indicated the incident occurred south of the exit with Iowa Highway 22.

Indications from photographs showed the car facing the wrong direction on the east shoulder.

Traffic in the northbound lanes was stopped as firefighters worked to put out the fire. The southbound lanes remained open, but traffic was temporarily slowed.

No further information about the circumstances surrounding the fire, or the condition of the car's occupants, was available.