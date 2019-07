A car crashed into a train in downtown Cedar Rapids Wednesday morning.

It happened around 5 a.m. on 8th Avenue SE near 3rd Street SE.

Police on scene told TV9 the driver did not see the train coming.

No one was hurt.

The driver will be charged with failing to yield, police said.

Several roads in the area were blocked due to the stopped train. There was no word on when the road will be open.