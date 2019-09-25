Car crash on northwest side of Cedar Rapids injures one

A single-vehicle accident resulted in the driver being taken to a hospital with injuries, according to law enforcement officials.

At around 7:09 p.m. on Wednesday, September 25, Cedar Rapids Police and other emergency responders arrived at the scene of a reported accident with injuries in the 1600 block of Ellis Boulevard NW.

Responding agencies provided treatment to the victim before they were taken to the hospital.

As of 9:00 p.m., Ellis Boulevard NW between O Avenue and Penn Avenue was closed.

The Cedar Rapids Fire Department and Area Ambulance Service provided assistance at the scene.

An investigation into the crash continues.