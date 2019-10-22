Car collides with deer on Interstate 380, sending driver to the hospital

A woman was taken to the hospital after the car she was driving collided with a deer on Interstate 380, according to law enforcement.

At around 7:11 a.m. on Tuesday, October 22, 2019, the Linn County Sheriff's Department and other emergency responders received a report of an accident involving injuries along Interstate 380 near Urbana Road.

When they arrived at the scene, deputies found a passenger vehicle driven by a 69-year-old Marion woman had hit a deer, causing the vehicle's airbags to deploy.

The driver was taken to St. Luke's Hospital in Cedar Rapids with non-life-threatening injuries. She was wearing her seatbelt at the time of the collision.

Linn County Rescue and Center Point Ambulance Service were involved in the emergency response.