Car collides with bicycle in Iowa County, injuring rider

A car struck a bicyclist in Iowa County on Friday requiring hospitalization for the rider, officials said on Saturday.

At around 3:19 p.m., Iowa State Patrol officers received a report of a car vs. bicycle accident. Officials said the bicycle failed to yield to traffic which had the right of way, leading to the accident.

The rider of the bicycle was airlifted to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics. No information on their condition was released.

The accident remains under investigation.