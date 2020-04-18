Car club members host "covid cruise" in Marion

Members of a few car clubs in eastern Iowa gathered Saturday morning

to take part in a "Covid Cruise".

TV9 caught up with the group as they lined up in Marion. Organizers say this is one way to stay involved in the community and show off their cool cars. Members still practiced social distancing in this event. They drove in a row for about two hours today — trying to spread a message of hope to neighbors.

"We have a couple birthday party routes on our route. If you have a kid or something who's birthday is coming up let us know so we can plan our route accordingly," said organizer Jay Kurth.

Members plan to host similar drives each weekend during this pandemic.