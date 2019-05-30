One person injured in Cedar Falls crash

One person was left with life-threatening injuries after a single car accident Thursday afternoon in Cedar Falls.

Around 1:07 p.m., Black Hawk County Deputies responded to a car accident in which they described that the vehicle was traveling north on Leversee Road at the time of the accident. The car then drove into the east ditch, which caused the vehicle to roll over. The driver was then ejected from the vehicle.

The person who was driving was the only one in the vehicle at the time of the cash. The accident remains under investigation.

