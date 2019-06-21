Canvassing volunteers connect people to resources in Dubuque

Volunteers with a Dubuque nonprofit went door to door on Friday to connect people to resources.

Resources Unite hosted a canvassing event. Volunteers targeted areas of town where low-income families live. They also hoped to meet people new to Dubuque.

Sister Julia Wingert and Sherry Giesemann canvassed the Penn Place Apartments. They talked to people who needed beds, clothing, and food.

Giesemann said it was eye-opening.

"You now I went by these apartments 100 times. I've lived here all my life, but I never realized that, you know some people are at a disadvantage," she said.

The volunteers took down names and numbers to check in with people later. They also handed out pamphlets that listed the services RU provides.