Candidates preparing as Iowa caucuses are one month away

One month away from the Iowa caucuses, 14 candidates are still vying for the Democratic nomination. That, and a lot of other attention-grabbing political stories, like the impeachment, have made this primary season unique.

The candidates' focus now is getting people to caucus.

“They've got to be here, they've got to make that pitch to make that final sale to convince people to hopefully come and support them come caucus night,” said University of Iowa Professor Timothy Hagle.

Candidates are now focusing in on their messages and catering to Iowans with even more urgency than in the past months of campaigns.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren telling people attending a town hall event in New Hampshire about the challenges she faced early on in her career.

Former Vice President Joe Biden in Manchester, Iowa reminding people in the state of the importance of the caucuses. A sentiment echoed by Pete Buttigieg during a campaign stop in New Hampshire.

Sen. Amy Klobuchar, at a town hall in Johnston, Iowa, having to use an overflow room at her venue.

On Friday, candidates also addressing the aftermath of the death of the Iranian general. Sen. Bernie Sanders telling a crowd of the pain of war he’s witnessed.

All as Iowans narrow down the group of people on the path to the White House.

“Our job isn't necessarily to represent the country, our job here in Iowa is to, as many people have phrased it, to separate the contenders from the pretenders,” Hagle said.

