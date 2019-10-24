Candidates for Iowa City School Board discuss school resource officers

At a recent workshop, the Iowa City School Board worked on plans to start a “Threat Assessment Team” which would be a group of community members. That team would include law enforcement but would not include a school resource officer.

Candidates for four Iowa City School seats discussed the issue with KCRG-TV9 on Wednesday at a candidate forum.

“Our community is not ready for a school resource officer,” said incumbent school board candidate Paul Roesler.

The district is the largest in Iowa to not have a resource officer and all seven candidates feel it is too early to be buying into that idea.

“There are many examples all over the place that if you get the right person with the right training it works,” said Shawn Eyestone, incumbent candidate for the Iowa City School District.

“Putting an armed officer in the schools is not the answer,” said Stephanie Van Housen, a candidate for the school board.

Candidates gave a number of different reasons, but many explained there is just a lack of data to support a SRO working.

“It would just be too risky for students of color for there to be a sworn officer in the buildings,” said Charles Eastham.

“Armed police officers on school grounds does not increase the feeling of safety among students,” said candidate Michael Tilley.

“We haven’t done a building walkthrough and talked to teachers or administrators,” said Lisa Williams, candidate for Iowa City School Board.

Others said it would leave children vulnerable.

Officers would have access to every record of every child,” said Julie VanDyke, candidate for school board. “Officers could then also bring juvenile court information to the school that would otherwise be protected.”

All 7 candidates said having a resource officer would not have helped during a recent situation where police said a student at Tate High School brought a gun on school property.