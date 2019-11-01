Candidates for Dubuque City Council Ward 2 seat offer contrasting ideas

Two very different candidates are running for the Ward 2 seat on the Dubuque city council. Luis Del Toro is the incumbent facing Laura Rousell.

Del Toro is hoping voters will elect him for a second term. Four years ago, Del Toro ran as someone who would challenge the status quo and get the city's debt in check. He hopes voters believe he has done a good job.

If elected for another term, Del Toro said he'll continue to keep an eye on the city's debt. He believes the city is on the right track and insists that progress can still be made while cutting spending.

In 2018, citizens petitioned the city council to force homeowners on a stretch of John F. Kennedy road to install sidewalks. Del Toro voted against that measure, and it failed. He said he'd like to create a comprehensive plan for installing sidewalks with the city covering some of the costs.

"I think we need to look at it from a different perspective and stop trying to just make it be 100 percent on the homeowner. Because granted, yes it’s a responsibility to maintain and to have, but these homeowners bought these homes when they weren’t required," he said.

TV9 also asked Del Toro about his position on City Manager Mike Van Milligen, who's performance and leadership came under question when the council discussed his contract in closed session meetings. Del Toro said there's room for improvement.

"I think we’ve got some opportunities. And, you know, what exactly those are or what discussions have been held, obviously I want to maintain the integrity of those and with the processes that we have in place. But I definitely do see some opportunities and some areas of growth that we have there," he said.

In contrast, Roussell believes Van Milligen is going a good job.

“I am not concerned. Mike Van Milligen is a professional and competent leader that has helped us achieve so many wonderful things," she said. "I think Dubuque is the envy of many midwest cities, and it’s because of Mike’s leadership.”

Roussell says it's important for the city to stick to its debt reduction plan, but she cautions against stopping spending altogether. She doesn't want to see the city stagnate.

"We can also make sure that we keep an eye on the future so that we can recognize and capitalize on opportunities that are coming our way so that we can prepare our community for any potential threats," she said.

She is also concerned about making Dubuque a more walkable city. Roussell said she would have voted in favor of the JFK sidewalk measure.

