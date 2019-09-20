Candidates, Iowa democrats preparing for steak fry

From Friday night's LGBTQ presidential forum in Cedar Rapids, candidates will be heading to Des Moines for the Iowa Democrats Steak Fry. It's considered one of the biggest Iowa political events leading up to the election.

Seventeen candidates will take part in the annual event. The Polk County Democrats are expecting a record number of voters to attend. There are already 12,000 tickets sold. On Friday, workers were setting up the stage and grills at Water Works Park.

"People should expect it to be busy, kind of like the fair. Everywhere they look, they'll see a candidate, someone running for local office, [or] national press. It's going to be an adventure," Judy Downs with the Polk County Democratic Party said.

The gates open at 9, tickets are sold out, and the steak fry happens rain or shine.