Candidate One-on-One: Amy Klobuchar

Chris Earl: First of all, let's talk about Iowa. We see the polling here in Iowa, yours specifically, for the last few weeks. It's fluctuating from 4% to 10% at times. Obviously, you want to win and you're spending a lot of time here in Iowa. What do you see as "success" once the caucuses are done in Iowa for 2020?

Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar discusses various issues leading up to the 2020 Iowa caucuses.(KCRG)

Sen. Amy Klobuchar: We're seeing momentum like we've never seen before. There was actually one poll this week where we're at 10%, nationally. I think it has a lot to do with the debates and people are getting to know me. I've made it very clear that I don't want to be president for half of America. I want to be president for all of America and I think that's resonating.

Success is building on what we have, bringing in more people, we have a ton of commit to caucus cards out there. It'll be a strong showing. I can't tell you the exact number and I don't expect to be as well known or some of these people who have run for president before or have billions of dollars.

What I do have is grit, ideas and an ability to bring in fired-up Democrats, independents and moderate Republicans and win and that matters to our Democratic voters.

CE: You talk about all of America. You've won the Senate seat from Minnesota three times, often outperforming other Democrats in the various districts. How have you found that success in Minnesota as you talk about being president of all of America?

AK: I have found that success but going, not just where it's comfortable but, where it's uncomfortable. By making sure that I reach out to rural, suburban and urban areas. We had the highest voter turnout in Minnesota because of the kind of turnout that we're seeing in the cities, the suburbs and rural. Every time I run. I've also been able to win in districts no other Democrats do, including 42 counties that Donald Trump won.

I think that's what we need. It's not just about winning. I think there are so many people I just talked to today in Iowa that want to have a president where they don't wake up and see a mean tweet every day. They want to have a president who doesn't divide people and brings people together and is actually going to work on every day their issues like drug prices and doing something about college.

CE: You talk about investing in rural America and infrastructure. We often talk, in Iowa, about the bridge situation. TV-9 covers 22 counties. 18 of them are very rural counties. 60% of those voters voted for Donald Trump. Hillary Clinton got about 39%. How do you go to them and say 'come with me' or 'come with the Democratic party'?

AK: I first go to the 31 counties that voted for Barack Obama and then Donald Trump. I basically say, 'look, we need to make sure everyone has a seat at the table and that includes rural America.' The means good infrastructure and not just in our big, metropolitan areas. Also, sometimes it's a levee, sometimes it's a bridge, or rural broadband or cellphone service. Having the backs of farmers. I'm the only one on that stage who asked to be on the Agriculture Committee and is proud of serve on the Agriculture Committee and to make rural America a priority.

CE: You've campaigned on civility and on the President's tweets and trying to work together. Earlier this year, numerous reports came out on political websites, some of the reputable, about staff turnover with your Senate seat. Some former employees, anonymously it's worth noting, felt that you may have mistreated them. Others have called you inspiration, a mentor. As a Senator, as a presidential candidate, what have you taken since those reports came out on leadership or running a campaign?

AK: You see it in my campaign. I'm proud of our staff. I've passed over 100 bills since I got to the Senate, more than anyone that's in Congress who is running for Senate. The way that you do that is by having a great staff. The way you do it is by working across the aisle. I'm also proud of the fact that we have had consistency and leadership here in Iowa.

Our leader, Lauren Dillon, has been with me from the very beginning. The same with my campaign manager, who has been with me for 14 years. You do not end up in the top five in a crowded field running for president if you can't put together an amazing staff and let them do their work. That's what we've done.

CE: Economy. We see some of the metrics. Nearly full employment in the U.S. but we see manufacturing. A new report came out just today (January 3, 2020) that it's ticking back a bit. That's very important in Iowa. How do you go to caucus-goers in Iowa and say 'we need a change at the top in the White House, that this is economic'?

AK: You look at the mainstay of the Iowa economy and I think people understand this. You don't have to be a farmer to understand that maybe the farming economy affects you or being in ag manufacturing, like John Deere, that this trade war affects you. It's one of the reasons that I am in favor of the United States-Canadian-Mexican trade agreement with the changes.

I wouldn't have supported it without the changes but strong labor standards, strong environmental standards, getting rid of that sweetheart deal for pharma. Those kinds of things I'm going to be a leader on. What do I say to those in the manufacturing field? This president made you a bunch of promises. He said he would bring up wages. We haven't even passed an increase in the minimum wage.

He said he would do something about pharmaceutical prices and they've gone up and up and up. He sabotaged health care for so many people. There are some strong arguments that, while the stock market is doing okay, there is not shared prosperity in this country.

CE: You were in the Senate for all eight years President Obama was in office. You were also in the Senate for the two years where Democrats held complete power. White House, House and Senate. 2009 to 2011. Do you look back on that and, considering what happened in 2010 and losing the Senate in 2014, and think "I wish we would have done x, y, or z differently"?

Sen. Klobuchar: There's always things you want back. What we were in was a major downturn, the biggest one since the Great Depression so we were actually taking emergency action. That's what that TARP bill was about, to stabilize the economy and that's what the stimulus bill was, where we invested a lot of money in our country. I don't regret those things. The money was paid back, that was borrowed, and we invested in some great things.

What I do wish is that, with the Affordable Care Act, that we did something on pharmaceuticals. What we didn't have was the political strength back then to get that down. If I look at one thing, it would have been saying 'I'm not doing to do this until we do something about pharma prices'. Now, as president, I'll be able to get it done.

CE: Iraq, Iran. This is very timely given what's taken place over the past 48 to 72 hours. Escalating tension between the U.S. and Iran over the two sets of airstrikes, the protests and what's happened that took the life of the top commander in Iran.

AK: This was a very bad man and he engaged in terroristic activity and led terroristic activity and killed people in places like Iraq and Syria. But I still have many concerns and questions. I asked for a briefing and we are getting a briefing next week and I’m telling you there are major repercussions from this. That includes the fact that Americans are having to leave Iraq after so much time and, as you know, I opposed going into that war but, once we were there, so much time and lives were lost trying to stabilize that country. You have the fact that we have alerts all over the country and the world because of this world and, yet, this president didn't even consult the leaders of Congress before he did it. I think that's wrong.

Those are the kinds of things we're going to be talking about. I will say that, as a commander-in-chief, I wouldn't have handled it that way. I would have consulted with Congress. I would have listened to my military advisers and figured out what we should do. Once again, it feels like this president is off on his own and doesn't seem to have any regard for what the repercussions would be. I would not have gotten ourselves out of the Iranian nuclear agreement. It wasn't perfect but it actually accomplished something we had been trying to do for a long time, which was to prevent Iran from developing a nuclear weapon.

Now they are close to busting their caps and they've said they are going to do it. We have unease and unrest all over the Middle East and I think it was a big mistake that he did that and a lot of these things people predicted would happen.

CE: We all see the ads that run here in Iowa. As people make their final decisions on who to caucus for or if to even caucus, what do you want people to know about you... the third-term senator from Minnesota?

AK: I want them to know that I will have their backs. I am someone who does their job in a very straight-forward way. I get things done. I don't just talk about it. I don't just have talking points. I passed over 100 bills, many of those bills helping Iowa. I will continue to do that as president and I have a track record of winning.

The thing that unites Democratic caucus-goers and some of our newer caucus-goers who may have been independent or Republican is that they want to win. One final thing that I'll say about this is that this is a time like no other and I hope people do attend the caucus. Just like I am going to be a juror in this impeachment hearing, they're basically the jurors in our country who will make a decision about who the strongest candidate is to lead the ticket. It may not be who they expect in every election and I'm going to make the case that it's not the tallest person in the room. It's not the loudest person in the room. We already have that in the White House. Instead, the person who should lead the ticket is the most competent. The person that can unite people and bring them with us instead of shutting them out and the person with the track record of winning big.

