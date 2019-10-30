Cedar Rapids cancer survivor running NYC marathon, raising money for Leukemia Lymphoma Society

A Cedar Rapids man who is competing in the New York City Marathon on Sunday is helping raise funds for those battling cancer.

Stephen Berger runs in Cedar Rapids on Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019 (Brian Tabick/KCRG)

Stephen Berger decided to join the Leukemia Lymphoma Society team last year and signed up for the race in March. It will be his fifth marathon, but getting to this point hasn’t been easy.

“I just want to finish and I want to finish strong,” Berger said.

This will be Berger’s first marathon since winning two bouts with cancer and undergoing a bone marrow transplant.

“I’ve always been a competitive runner and pushed myself, but my body just couldn’t handle what it was used to,” Berger said. “A lot of that was because of the chemo and medication I’ve taken.”

It has been a tough road for Berger and his family.

“It feels like a diagnosis that happens to other people,” Leslie Berger, Stephen’s wife, said. “When it happens to you it just stops time. Your world stops spinning.”

Berger feared he would never run another marathon, but after consulting with his medical team and his wife, he got the OK last year to sign up.

“As the wife of a competitive runner I thought, 'oh man, here we go again,'” Leslie said.

He has raised $20,000 himself and the team of about 300 people has gathered nearly $2 million in donations. While it is a dream of his to run the marathon, this one isn’t just about finishing the race, it’s about helping others who are going through the same struggles they have.

“In my mind, I’ve got a goal of five hours," Berger said. 'Previously I felt pretty good at running a marathon about three and a half hours, so my goal is five hours. And, again, I just want to cross that finish line and feel strong when I do it."

Berger's team will be accepting donations until November, through their Facebook page or a donation page from the Leukemia Lymphoma Society.