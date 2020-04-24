Canceled events hurting some production companies

The Coronavirus pandemic has people playing it safe by cancelling upcoming events across Eastern Iowa. That's hurting some local production companies. The ones that set up the stage, and the lighting and audio.

Wired Production Group in Cedar Rapids has lost more than one million dollars because of all the canceled events. At one point they had to furlough some of their workers.

The company works a lot of concerts and events across Eastern Iowa. Most notably Freedom Festival, which just announced this week that it's canceling this year’s event.

They're looking for other ways to make money. They have been working virtual events lately. Eventually they will need live events back.

“The big question on everyone's minds is when does that come back?” said Ron Rausch with Wired Production Group. “I do think it will come back. The question is how long does that take, and how long do companies like us manage through those difficult time and get over that big hill?"

Leaders say people have to be comfortable coming to the events as well. They are working with event organizers about rescheduled dates.

Wired Production Group got approved for the Payroll Protection Plan to hold them over in the meantime. They are also looking to re-finance some loans.

